SC to hear PIL on Delhi's air pollution on November 10

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on November 10 a PIL seeking fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the NCR. A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who filed the PIL in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.

"Even normal people cannot walk in such a situation," the lawyer said, adding that "AQI level has risen due to stubble burning."

"List it on November 10," the CJI said.

The petition also sought a direction to the schools, colleges and government and private offices to go virtual/online.

The lawyer alleged that the problem of pollution arises every year and that there was a serious threat on life and liberty due to the smog in Delhi NCR.