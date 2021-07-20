SC seeks case details on plea for quashing of FIRs over posters critical of PM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner to bring to its notice the cases registered and people arrested for allegedly pasting posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the vaccination drive against COVID-19.



The apex court said it cannot issue blanket orders to police not to register FIRs over pasting of posters criticising the Centre's vaccination policy.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah gave petitioner Pradeep Kumar Yadav a week to bring to its notice individual cases registered against people and said that he should have done his homework instead of just relying on newspaper reports.

Yadav said cases have been lodged in NCT of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Lakshadweep and police may be directed to give the copy of FIR to him.

The bench said, "We also read newspapers. The Lakshadweep controversy was something different. The woman in question was granted anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court. Don't bring that controversy in this matter. You tell us about the cases registered in Delhi and other places".

He has sought direction to Delhi Police Commissioner not to register any further cases/FIRs with regard to COVID-19 posters /advertisement/ brochures which have surfaced in context to ongoing vaccination drive.