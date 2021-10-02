SC rejects pleas for extension of 2 licence categories in Delhi till Nov 16

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the pleas seeking extension of two categories of licences, which pertain to retail sale of Indian and foreign liquor in private sector in Delhi, till November 16.

While L7 licence pertains to retail vend of Indian Liquor in private sector, L10 licence related to retail sale of Indian and foreign liquor.

The apex court was hearing the petitions arising out of the Delhi High Court order which had refused to pass an interim order to extend these two licences till November 16.

Earlier this week, while hearing another petition the high court had refused to stay the closure of retail vends having L7 and L10 licences under the old excise policy with effect from September 30.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar was informed by the Delhi government that the new policy has increased the revenue from about Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore and 408 government liquor vends are allowed to continue till

November 16.