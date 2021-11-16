SC refuses to entertain Centre's plea against doorstep ration

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain the Centre's plea against the Delhi High Court order directing the AAP government not to stop or curtail the supply of foodgrains or flour to fair price shops, saying it would be better to wait for the HC's final order - due on November 22.



A bench of Justices L N Rao and B R Gavai said the September 27 order under challenge is interim and the matter is listed before the high court on November 22 and therefore it would not like to entertain the Centre' Special Leave Petition at this stage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said this matter has wide ramifications and is against the provisions of the National Food Security Act. "What the Delhi government is proposing to do under the scheme is to select private agents to deliver foodgrains to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries," he said, adding that the Delhi government says that the grains will be converted to flour and distributed to the people.

Mehta sought a stay of the High Court order and said that it would have a devastating effect as the Delhi government scheme can disrupt the One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme' launched last year as it cannot be verified by any means how much quantity is given to whom. The bench said that nothing is going to change in a week and it will be appropriate if parties make their arguments before the high court.

Mehta pointed out that the High Court has permitted something which is not allowed under the Act. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, said the plea before the high court was filed by the fair price shop dealers association and not by the Centre and no one from the central government had objected when the high court order was passed.

Singhvi said that a similar scheme was approved in West Bengal and around 90 per cent of beneficiaries in Delhi have opted for door step delivery scheme. The top court also disposed of another plea filed by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh' against the same order on the same ground.

On November 12, the Centre had alleged that the AAP government is trying to run a parallel distribution scheme.

The Centre in it's plea has said that the high court, without affording an opportunity to it, reversed its order of March 22 allowing the Delhi government to curtail the supply of food grain under the National Food Security Act 2013 to the fair price shops.