SC judge faints in courtroom
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi fainted in the courtroom on Friday while dictating the order on the Centre' plea seeking separate hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
Justice Banumathi soon regained consciousness and was taken to the chamber by other judges on the dais and Supreme Court staff.
She was taken on a wheel chair for medical treatment.
Justice A S Bopanna, while rising, said that the order in the matter will be passed in-chamber. Justice Ashok Bhushan was also part of the three-judge bench hearing the matter.
