SC directs status quo on supply of Yamuna water to Delhi till today

new delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed governments of Punjab, Haryana and other states to maintain status quo on the supply of Yamuna water to Delhi till tomorrow.



The apex court was hearing an application filed by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) which has sought directions to the Haryana government to cease the discharge of untreated pollutants into the Yamuna and release sufficient water to the national Capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices to Haryana, Punjab and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and asked them to file their responses on the application by Friday.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for DJB, said that water level has fallen in the national capital.

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Haryana, said that full level of water supply has been made. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who also appeared in the matter, said that a court commissioner should be appointed to verify the water level.

Divan said no application has been filed for the appointment of court commissioner in the matter.

This is about the fundamental right to water. We will not go into technical issue whether court commissioner can be appointed only after the application. If the need arises, we can appoint it, said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Advocate Gautam Narayan, who also appeared for DJB, argued that Haryana says they are doing some repair work. Singhvi said that canal repair works should not be done in the months of March and April when the water demand is at its peak.

He said DJB had written several letters last month to Haryana on the issue but has not received any reply. We have two crore urban population. We have Luteyns Delhi, we have Aam Aadmis. This will cut down 25 per cent water supply, he said. The bench, while issuing notice on the application, said it would hear the matter on Friday.

In its fresh application filed in the top court, the DJB has asked for direction to be issued to the Haryana government to release the water to avert a potentially severe crisis in the national Capital.

It has claimed that Haryana government has reduced the supply of raw water to Delhi, resulting in shortage of water supply in the national capital.

Raw water is sourced from the Yamuna and is drawn at Wazirabad barrage, it had said, adding that the quantity and quality of raw water at Wazirabad Barrage is dependent on the release of water by the Haryana government.

Haryana supplies water to Delhi through the Carrier-Lined Channel (CLC), Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) and the Yamuna. The CLC and DSB supply water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board.

At present, Delhi receives 479 million gallons water a day (MGD) against 609 MGD from Haryana. Besides, Delhi draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD from the Upper Ganga Canal. The normal level of the Yamuna near Wazirabad Pond should be 674.50 feet but it has dropped to 670.90 feet.