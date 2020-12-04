SC asks govt about mechanism to cross-check COVID-19 data

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Delhi government as to whether there is any mechanism to cross-check the veracity of COVID-19 data, after it said that positivity rate of the virus in the national capital has come down as per the latest figures.

The apex court was told by Delhi government that it has taken earnest steps to deal with the COVID-19 situation and issues such as availability of ICU beds, testing, cremation of those who died of the virus and fire safety measures in hospitals are being monitored at the highest level .

When the Delhi government's counsel referred to the latest data regarding number of tests being conducted and the positivity as well as the recovery rate, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked, These figures which you are giving, whether there is any mechanism to cross-check these figures?.

The top court was hearing a matter in which it had taken cognisance on the issue of proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals

Senior advocate K V Viswanathan, appearing for Delhi government, said that there are designated testing agencies which are providing these figures.

What is the mechanism to check these figures which are coming every day, asked the bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah.

Viswanathan told the

bench that he would take instructions on this and apprise the court about the audit

mechanism.