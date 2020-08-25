SC asks Delhi govt to pay Rs 25L each to lawyers assisting in PIL on sealing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Delhi government to pay within two months a sum of Rs 25 lakh each to three lawyers who have been assisting it as amicus curiae in hearing of a PIL filed by environmentalist M C Mehta relating to illegal constriction and consequential sealing of premises in the national capital. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had special praise for senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who has also been assisting the top court as an amicus curiae, as he refused to accept Rs 50 lakh as token amount directed to be paid by the Delhi government on behalf of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. We feel that Ranjit Kumar, Amicus Curiae, has rendered selfless services with total devotion to the public cause, he should be adequately honoured at least, so we appreciate the humane services and valuable guidance given by Ranjit Kumar to the Court by

way of his thorough preparation in the matter and he is a valuable asset to this case, it noted in its order.