SC accepts open letter filed by Punjab University students seeking justice for injured farmers

New delhi: The Supreme Court has accepted an open letter from the students of Punjab University as a PIL. A group of students from Punjab University law and art students came together to write an open letter specifically about the human rights violation that took place on November 26 and 27.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Gurmohan Preet Singh who wrote the letter said, "This is the first PIL that the SC has accepted. Our letter that we sent to the SC spoke about how our elderly were beaten up by the police forces. So many of them were hurt. There were so many pictures that personally haunted me and I have also used them in my letter.

The letter said that in a democratic setting the "will and sentiments of people are sine-qua-non. But, here the Government of India is turning deaf and indifferent in toto to the farmers plight. We believe the course of action taken by the Government of India is insensitive to understand farmers' sentiments. Farmers in India, who consider land as their sacrosanct mother, are so much threatened, feared, and fretted that they have no way left out, but peaceful protests to showcase their pathetical vulnerability even amidst a global

pandemic."

Kirat Kaur another student of law from Punjab University said that the people have the right to protest. "The fact that farmers are saying that the bill will affect them says something about the views of the farmers," she said.

Although the PIL has been registered, no date has been set upon the hearing. "We are hopeful that the court will consider the fact that so many people were injured and are dying here in screeching cold away from home," Preet Singh added.

The open letter signed by human rights students including research scholars, current batch as well as former students. "It is an empathetic humble request seeking your immediate intervention so as to protect this gross neglect of human rights, being a hope of last resort," it added.

The farmers protest entered 27th day on Tuesday with no clear solution from the Central government's side. A proposal was sent to the farmer leaders who have said they will think about it and decide whether they would meet the officials or not on

Wednesday.