SBI Lane to be one-way from 9 am to 9 pm

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday notified a stretch between Sansad Marg and Jai Singh Road in Central Delhi as one-way for vehicular movement. "It is necessary to regulate the traffic movement on SBI Lane for convenience and safety of commuters," read the notification.

It further read, "Now, therefore, I, Satyawan Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police/Traffic (Modernization), Delhi in the exercise of the powers, conferred upon me under Regulation 21 of the Delhi Control of Vehicular and Other Traffic on Roads and Street Regulations, 1980 do hereby declare 'One Way' traffic movement on SBI Lane from Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road for all type of vehicles, everyday from 9 am to 9 pm, till further orders."