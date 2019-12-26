Save children from human trafficking and get reward, says DCPCR

New Delhi: In a bid to curb human trafficking in the city, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has decided to give monetary incentives to people who provide credible information, leading to the rescue of children who are victims of human trafficking. According to child rights body, the move will attract Delhi'ites and they will share more information related to the children in distress.



The DCPCR document accessed by Millennium Post reads that: a scheme of providing incentive to any NGO/individual or organisation for facilitating operations for combating cases of human trafficking so as to minimize the incidence of human trafficking in the city has been approved by competent authority.

"The scheme aims at providing incentive meant for meeting transport and other miscellaneous expenses by the NGO/organisation leading to rescue of children. The incentive shall be admissible in the cases of such operation carried out in collaboration with DCPCR which may result in the rescue of one or more child," reads document.

The document claimed that for the rescue of one child there is a reward of Rs 1,000 whereas rescue of two-five children Rs 2,000 is the reward whereas for 6 to 10 children the reward increases to Rs 5,000.

The reward for the rescue of 11 or more children is Rs 10,000. "Any claim with all details, documents viz police report, CWC order shall be submitted to Chairperson, DCPCR within 30 days of carrying out any rescue operation," the document reads.

Roop Sudesh Vimal, member of DCPCR told Millennium Post that the

children trafficked out of the states and forced into domestic work or other forms of child labour in Delhi. In few cases they have also found that the children were forced into prostitution.

A DCPCR official, while explaining about the child labour, said that once the children are trafficked to Delhi, they are employed by factory owners who force them to work for 10-12 hours every day in their factories.

Children are often made, not only to work at the factory but also sleep and eat there, so that their movement can be strictly monitored and restricted.

"The move will attract people and they will provide information related to any form of child abuse," added Vimal.