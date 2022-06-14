Sarojini Nagar mkt does not fall under jurisdiction of Delhi govt, says NDMC
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has slammed the Delhi government for "telling lies on the issue of Sarojini Nagar market redevelopment plan." The AAP-led government announced redevelopment plans in five markets of Delhi on Monday, including the Sarojini Nagar market, however, the market does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government and is instead part of the NDMC area.
NDMC had proposed redevelopment projects in the area during its council meeting on November 28, 2021 and has agreed to work on a detailed project report for the same to be presented in front all council members and then stakeholders such as the market associations, traders, etc before being finalised. As per council member Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the council has held several meetings with various stakeholders and experts with regard to the redevelopment project. He added that the Sarojini Nagar market is directly under the jurisdiction of the NDMC and the Delhi government cannot announce any projects for it without a prior discussion.
Chahal said: "Within the last seven years, CM Arvind Kejriwal has not spent a single day or hour for the redevelopment plan of Sarojini Nagar market in the welfare of shopkeepers and visitors." However, NDMC members claimed that they have had several discussions and projects for the market have been in the pipeline and projects such as the pink toilet and cleanliness drives in the area have already been launched.
As per NDMC officials, the market will be redeveloped in the state-of-art model in which all facilities will be provided at the level of international benchmarks wherein shopkeepers/customers and visitors move freely in a healthy and eco-friendly environment. The council had also agreed to ensure that all traders and shopkeepers will be protected.
