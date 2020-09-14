Sardar Patel COVID Centre has treated & discharged over 2.4K patients to date: ITBP

New Delhi: Over 2,454 COVID-19 patients have been treated at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) here and discharged, according to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is manning the largest COVID-19 facility of its kind in the country.



Dr DC Dimri, IG, Medical Superintendent, Referral Hospital ITBP said that the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital is treating biggest numbers of patients among all Hospital. He said that SS Deswal, DG ITBP has personally guided the staff for best possible facilities at the centre. The patients are being made to feel part of the mainstream by regular activities of Yoga and other ayurvedic health activities.

As per ITBP, they have provided more than 800 Medical Personnel (which includes Specialist Doctors, Medical Officers (doctors), Paramedics, Pharmacists) and more than 600 Security Personnel to run SPCCC round the clock. This Centre was inaugurated on June 27 by the Home Minister Amit Shah who personally visited the centre to oversee the arrangements. He later on, appreciated the efforts put in by the ITBP.

"The Centre formally started taking patients from 5 July, 2020 after the successful trial run by ITBP. Since July 5, the total patients admitted at the centre are 3,921. Out of these, 2,454 have been discharged after being successfully treated," an official said. Only 81 of them have been referred to other Hospitals. Too date, the oldest patient cured here was 78 years old and the youngest being a 17-day-old infant. All facilities are being provided free of cost to all strata of the society.

Currently, over 1,386 patients who are undergoing treatment at the SPCCC. The numbers have gone up substantially in recent days. It also appears to be the preferred destination for patients needing quarantine. No Covid-19 death has been reported at the centre till date, officials said. "Currently, the SPCCC has two segments- CCC (Covid Care Centre) and DCHC (Dedicated Covid Health Care Wards- 10 percent)," an ITBP official said. The critical cases are treated with specialised care such as holistic therapy, yoga sessions etc. The psychologist and stress counselors from ITBP conduct regular courses for the patients for their mental well being to overcome monotony and isolations. Proper nutrition is also being ensured for the patients.