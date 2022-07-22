Sanitation takes big chunk of MCD Budget

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved a final budget estimate of Rs 15,276 for the rest of FY2022-23. A majority of the Budget has been allotted to the sanitation, education and general administration sectors.

MCD officials said: "The budget estimates are focused on education and sanitation for providing better civic services to the Delhiites. Before finalising the Budget, the MCD streamlined the disparate rates of various taxes such as property tax, general trade licence fee, health trade licence fee, among others, and made them uniform across the city."

Senior officials stated that MCD plans to find schemes that will help in fixing its existing liabilities and overheads, which will allow the civic body to function in a smoother fashion and provide better civic amenities. The cash-strapped civic body has defaulted on salaries, pensions and other arrears consistently, causing several employees to protest.

In the budget estimates for 2022-23, sanitation has been provided with the maximum allocation of 27.19% i.e., Rs 4,153.28 crore. Followed by education 17.23% i.e., Rs 2,632.78 crore, general administration 21.11% i.e.,

Rs 3,225.35 crore, public works and street lighting 11.34 % i.e., Rs 1,732.15 crore and public health and medical relief 10.28% i.e., Rs 1,570.25 crore etc.

MCD stated that it is working to secure and establish an e-governance system for citizens so that services on an anytime anywhere basis could be availed with better speedy, accountable and transparent administration.

Further, the MCD is making all out efforts to bring the taxable properties under property tax net and increasing revenue sources to be financially self reliant to provide best in class civic services to Delhiites.