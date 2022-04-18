Sambit Patra, Delhi BJP chief target CM Kejriwal, AAP hits back fuming

New Delhi: Taking aim at the Indian National Congress a day after communal clashes in Jahangirpuri here, BJP leader Sambit Patra and Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta took the chance on Wednesday to target the Aam Aadmi Party and their government in Delhi.



While the AAP hit back at the saffron party strongly in a statement, the BJP claimed that CM Kejriwal does nothing and only creates a buzz over action against corruption.

"An atmosphere was created in Delhi as if Arvind Kejriwal ji was trying to fight a big fight against corruption. You will be surprised to know that the anti-corruption branch (ACB) officers said that there is no record of all the calls received on 1031, the anti-corruption helpline," Patra said, claiming the helpline was closed down and not a single person was found guilty.

Gupta levelled a slew of corruption allegations against the AAP government and its minister Satyendra Jain, and claimed the ruling party in Delhi is indulging in corruption in the Jal Board, Delhi Transport Corporation and others departments.

Meanwhile, in its response, the AAP said, "It is a well-known fact that when the 49-day government of the AAP was formed, the anti-corruption branch worked to the best of its potential and arrested 75 tainted individuals including several BJP functionaries. The BJP could not bear to see the Delhi government set a benchmark through its anti-corruption mission so it bypassed all laws of the land to unconstitutionally and immorally take away the ACB as well as curtail most of the powers of the Delhi government."

The AAP turned the conversation around and asked how many officials had been acted upon since the ACBs were brought under the Centre's control. "It is evident that they only wanted to protect a select few in the Centre, Delhi Police & MCD by attacking the very institution of the government."

"Let us not forget that the BJP and its machinery itself have presented AAP with unbreachable certificates of honesty," the party said, claiming none of its leaders had been found to be corrupt.

"BJP is a party of illeterate goons and gundas. AAP is a party of educated deshbhakts and honest people. People across the country have great respect for AAP. People are fed up of BJP's goondaism. BJP is causing riots and disturbances in the lives of people across India," the AAP alleged in their scathing attack on the saffron party.