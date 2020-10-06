Samajwadi Party workers booked for candle-light march in solidarity with Hathras victim

Noida: Around 60 people, including Samajwadi Party workers have been booked by Gautam Buddh Nagar police for allegedly carrying out candle-light marches on October 2 seeking justice for the Hathras gangrape and murder victim. The move comes as a series of FIRs registered against protesters, who came out on the streets against the UP police's handling of the case.

According to police, the FIR has been filed against Samajwadi Party leader Deepak Nagar among the ten named and around 50 unnamed persons. The compliant which has been filed by sub-inspector Avshesh Bhati from Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida states that on the evening of October 1, scores of people carried out candle-light marches near the Ek Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West thus disrupting traffic and violating guidelines formed in the view of COVID-19. The protesters also raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government and police, the complaint read.



Meanwhile, the local Samajwadi party leaders have claimed that the protest was carried out peacefully and under the supervision of Bisrakh police while no guidelines were violated.

