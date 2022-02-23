Salary cut for stir: FORDA writes to Jain

New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association wrote a letter to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, highlighting the issue of deduction in salaries of resident doctors of notably Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and University College of Medical Sciences as well as being

marked absent during staging a protest against the delay in NEET PG Counseling back in December last year.

During the Omicron fuelled Covid wave, doctors were overwhelmed with surging cases as medical personnel across the country had to do multiple shifts to treat patients. Moreover, many doctors had to quarantine due to contracting Covid which in turn created a massive pressure on the rest of the medical staff to cover for their colleagues.

The doctors had reported of working day after day with no leaves and expected some respite after new doctors joined in following the

NEET PG Counseling which was eventually delayed as the Supreme Court was deciding the validity of newly introduced reservation rules.