Sainik Farms robbery: Former driver arrested for planning armed assault

New delhi: One former driver along with four others were arrested for dacoity in a farmhouse owned by a chartered accountant in Sainik Farms area. Police said they held the CA, her two children and domestic help hostage at gunpoint and fled with cash and jewellery.



Police said that on December 9, a woman complained that at about 4.30 pm, 6-7 people approached the main gate on the pretext of being courier delivery agents and forcibly entered her house. "They cornered the family on gunpoint and took away Rs 4 lakh, four gold chains, one gold diamond bracelet, one kid's bracelet, approx 2.5 kg of silver, one digital camera, mobile phone and even the DVR of CCTV camera," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the probe revealed that they used helmets and fake number plates on bike and scooties. "They used gloves and mask to hide their identities and wore t-shirts of a delivery agent to prevent detection," he said. The accused were using code words — 1,2,3,4 — to address each other. One Arman Khan was nabbed. Other accused arrested were identified as Mohammad Danish, Vijay Rana, Shiv Kumar (former driver) and Anil Kumar.