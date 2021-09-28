Safety and security in courts to come up in Delhi HC tomorrow

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said it would hear on September 29 a plea seeking enhanced security in district courts in the national capital which recently witnessed a courtroom shootout that killed three people. Lawyer Richa Singh informed a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that she has moved an application for early hearing in the petition pending since 2019, seeking better safety and security at the courts where incidents of crime have taken place.



The application specifically mentions the Rohini Court complex incident in which three people, including a gangster, were killed in a courtroom shootout last week. Counter affidavit was filed by the high court registry and loopholes on the ground were pointed out, she added.

The application has sought an urgent hearing on account of the shootout inside a courtroom in Rohini court complex here on September 24, leaving three gangsters dead and a law intern injured. The PIL was filed by six law students and sought enhancement of security systems at the district courts in the national capital.

Rival gangster's role: Significantly, according to cops privy to developments in the case so far, infamous gangster Tillu Tajpuria was in contact with the attackers before and after the shootout. It is being suspected that Gogi was executed by his archrival Tillu.

After the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Umang Yadav and Vinay Mota on Sunday, they confessed that Umang had left two shooters in the Rohini court in the guise of lawyers. While, Vinay- the second accused, had helped in disposing of the clothes and mobile phones of both the shooters after the encounter. The police have now recovered clothes and mobile phones.

They allegedly confessed that Tajpuria had planned to get rival Jitendra Gogi out of the way. While sitting in the jail, he was giving instructions one by one. He was further taking every little detail from the attackers- whether they reached the court or not, how far they were, and when they would reach, etc.