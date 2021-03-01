Sadar Bazar traders protest against pedestrianisation

Ggurugram: The ambitious plans of the Gurugram District Administration to make the Sadar Bazaar here vehicle-free have hit a roadblock with traders of the marketplace now protesting against the move.

Traders at Sadar Bazaar complain that with vehicles not being allowed in Gurugram's oldest commercial market, there will be less footfall in the market, which will result in lower sales.

Taking cognizance of the concerns raised by the traders, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has now deferred its plans and has refused to announce new dates for finishing the project. If all would have gone according to plans 800 meter stretch from Post office to Jama Masjid would have been made vehicle-free from February 26 to March 4.

In the offing for long, the Gurugram District Administration was finally going to take steps towards making Gurugram's oldest commercial market that is Sadar Bazaar a vehicle-free zone and make it friendly for pedestrians.

"The traders at Sadar Bazaar have raised certain objections and concerns about making Sadar Bazaar vehicle free. As they are major stakeholders, we will hold discussions with them and after reaching consensus implement our plans," said an official from MCG.

Even as the sheen of Sadar may have come off in the recent past with the coming up of various high-end malls, the area is still renowned for reliving the old-world charm of Gurugram. It is estimated that there are 2,000 shops and 400 vendors that are located at Sadar Bazaar.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has made an ambitious plan to revamp Sadar Bazaar on the same lines as that of Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk. The plans however for starting the work continue to get delayed.

"One wants to help the administration but then the public administration should also look after the interests of traders. With businesses just opening up the administration plans to make Sadar Bazaar free will result in low footfalls," said Mahender one of the traders at Sadar Bazaar.