Sadar Bazar: 5 rescued after 70-yr-old house collapses

New Delhi: Five people were rescued from the upper floor of a 70-year-old house that collapsed in Charke wali gali in Sadar Bazar of North Delhi, fire brigade officials said. A call about the incident was received around 10:30 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg



said.

Delhi Police and Fire Department undertook rescue operations, and North MCD officials, including Mayor Jai Prakash, reached the spot soon to remove debris and cordon off the site.

The injured were shifted to the RML hospital, the Mayor said. According to the fire department, two persons were safe but three sustained severe injuries and their condition was serious. North MCD officials were asked to urgently repair old buildings that were too dangerous for habitation and demolish the ones deemed beyond-repair.

The rescue operation lasted till 2:31 pm, the official said.

A senior police official, however, said two injured persons - Naseem (30) and his mother Zarima (60) — were rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital.

They had suffered minor injuries and were later discharged, police said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern over the incident in a tweet.

"Deeply worried to hear about the collapse of a residential building in Sadar Bazar area. The rescue & medical teams and district administration are present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway, I am constantly monitoring the situation," the CM said in a tweet.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash visited the site and took stock of the situation.

"I have issued instructions to the department concerned to undertake relief work and extend all possible help to those injured and locals," Prakash said.(With agency inputs)