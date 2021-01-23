SAD leader, DSGMC president booked on charges of cheating and embezzlement of funds

new delhi: The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a cheating case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials said on Friday.



A senior official confirmed the development and said,"They have booked Sirsa and others in the cheating case and further investigation is going on.

"It was registered based on a complaint by one Bhupinder Singh, who is one of the stakeholders in the funds received by the DSGMC, the official said.

The case against Sirsa and others was registered on Thursday for cheating and embezzlement of gurdwara funds by making huge unjustified payments, totalling around Rs 1 crore for the purchase of tents, blankets and tarpaulin from sham companies, the police said.

The complainant informed police that purchase was made from non-existing dummy companies. The complainant checked the bills. Personal visits were paid to the addresses of these companies given on bills and it was found that they did not exist in reality.

The complainant further said that another fraud was busted where lakhs of rupees were plundered from the exchequer of DSGMC for personal use.

The case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, the police said.