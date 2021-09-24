Sabzi Mandi: North MCD's probe gives itself a clean chit in building collapse that killed 2 kids

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has now absolved itself of any wrongdoing or negligence in the building collapse in Malkaganj ward earlier this month, which killed two siblings and injured an elderly man.



It has been reported that the executive wing of the North MCD has prepared a probe report which does not place any responsibility for the collapse or the lack of action on North MCD officials and says that the structure was not in a risky state when it had been examined and that it had received no complaints regarding the building either.

The Commissioner of North MCD, Sanjay Goel, had ordered a probe to check for negligence, if any, following which this report has emerged.

Significantly, according to a pre-monsoon survey conducted by the civic body, 20 buildings in Malkaganj ward were found to be dangerous and of these, nine were on the same street, on which the building had collapsed.

Curiously, however, the building in question was never declared as risky by the MCD officials.

Moreover, several neighbours had said that they had complained of "unauthorised construction work" in the ground floor shop of the building that had collapsed. One local had also told Millennium Post that the shop owner had continued with the work despite several warning.

And in addition to this, even the opposition Aam Aadmi Party had alleged soon after the collapse that the North MCD allegedly knew that the building was in a risky condition. The party had alleged that despite receiving several complaints about the unauthorised construction work, the administration purportedly chose to let it slide, resulting in the mishap.

The Delhi Police had arrested the ground floor shop owner and accused him of carrying out illegal construction work, which had led to the building collapse.

North MCD officials concurred that the building was declared safe at the time of inspection and that the unauthorised construction work the night before the incident is what had led to it. However, neighbours and locals have maintained that the shop was undergoing renovation works for weeks.