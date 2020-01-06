Sabarmati Hostel wardens resign

New Delhi: "We were just petrified. I had some friends who were so mortified of coming back to Sabarmati (Hostel) at night," a PhD student living in JNU's Sabarmati Hostel said. He said that the "masked goons" entering the hostel and selectively choosing rooms to vandalise and beating up students had left other residents of the hostel in a perennial state of anxiety and fear.



However, as residents started returning to Sabarmati, the Senior Warden and Warden (Recreation), who were both nowhere to be found when the assault took place on Sunday night, faced the wrath of students who forced them to step down from their position after admitting that they had failed to provide security to residents of the hostel under their care.

Senior Warden R Meena penned his resignation letter in the wee hours of Monday morning, saying, "I am resigning from the post of Senior Warden/Wardenship of Sabarmati Hostel because we tried but can't [sic] provide the security to Hostel." On the other hand, the resignation letter of the Warden (Recreation) mentions two separate "attacks" at Sabarmati Hostel on Sunday evening and cites the Warden's inability to provide security to students as the reason for stepping down.

Students of the hostel said that around 4:30 am on Monday, people started knocking on their doors asking everyone to come out. "Out of fear from last night, it took us a while to come out of our rooms. But when we got out, we were told that we will go to meet the wardens and ask for their resignations," said one student living in the hostel. He then added that the students of Sabarmati asked the wardens how they would justify the absence of any security and how both of them were nowhere to be found when the attacks happened.