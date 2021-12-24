S-E Delhi: Special Cell busts int'l fake Indian currency syndicate

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted an international syndicate indulging in the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Southeast Delhi during the intervening night of December 21 and 22. The police team arrested two people, who have been identified as Feroz Sheikh (42) and Muffazul Sheikh (52). Both are the residents of West Bengal's Murshidabad district.



Special Cell officials mentioned that last month, a tip-off was received regarding the circulation of FICN in India from Bangladesh through the Indo-Bangla border in the Malda district of the state. Then surveillance was mounted on the movements of the members of this syndicate and requisite intelligence was collected. Putting rigorous efforts for about two months by the team resulted in the gathering of information that two key suppliers are actively involved in supplying FICNs in Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of India.

"On December 21, specific information was received that Firoj Sheikh would deliver a big consignment of FICN to Muffajul Sheikh near Kalkaji Mandir Bus Stand on Maa Anand Mai Marg, New Delhi between 9 pm-10 pm. At about 9.15 pm, Feroj Sheikh (identified by the informer) with a bag in his hand arrived near the above bus stand. After 10 minutes thereof, another person namely Muffazul Sheikh (also identified by informer) came to the bus stand near Feroj. He handed over a small bag to Muffazul Sheikh. Both were immediately cornered and finally overpowered by the members of the assigned team," Jasmeet Singh, DCP Special Cell informed.

Cops seized fine quality FICNs amounting to Rs 8 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000. Police further informed that both have already supplied FICN amounting to more than Rs 2 crore in Delhi during the last two years.

During interrogation, accused Feroj Sheikh disclosed that he had procured consignment of recovered FICN from one Salaam of Murshidabad in West Bengal. It was revealed that they had come to deliver the FICNs to one of their contacts in Delhi as they have been actively indulging in circulation of FICN in parts of the country for about the last five years.

The two also disclosed that they used to procure FICNs of Rs 1 lakh of Rs 30,000 and further supplied or sell the same at the rate of Rs 40,000-45,000 per lakh to their contacts in Delhi and other parts of the country. Feroz Sheikh has also disclosed that Salaam, the supplier, used to receive the consignment of FICN from Bangladesh at Indo-Bangla border in Distt Murshidabad.