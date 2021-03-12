S Delhi: Woman held for plotting husband's murder with paramour

NEW DELHI: A 41-year-old woman with her paramour hatched a conspiracy to murder her husband but their plan failed and both of them landed in the police's net in the South Delhi. Police said, the accused had shot the woman's husband but he survived.



Police identified the accused as Rohan Kumar (23) and the woman Babita. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Thakur said on March 10, at 9:06 am they received a PCR call regarding firing by unknown bike rider and injured at Andrews Ganj, BSES Office. On enquiry of PCR call, it was revealed that one unknown bike rider had fired on a taxi car driver. The car driver sustained a gunshot injury on his neck and he was unconscious and critical. He was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"During the analysis of CCTV footages it was revealed that the accused used a bike, but the accused hid both number plates. The team also interrogated the family members of the injured, but no enmity, quarrel or threat was noticed," DCP Thakur said.

Based on technical surveillance accused Rohan was caught from Govindpuri and one semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges, a motorcycle used in the commission of the offence and his clothes worn at the time of offence recovered in his instance.

"Conspiracy was hatched 15 days ago at the victim's residence. On the instruction of woman he purchased the pistol and cartridges to murder the injured, planned and executed murder," the official said.

As per DCP, Rohan misled that he had a road rage with the injured as he fired on the injured to take revenge, but during interrogation, a deep conspiracy revealed that he had extramarital affair with the wife of the injured for the last three and half months. On January 1, the injured caught his wife, red-handed in the night time, when she was talking to Rohan. After that injured started beating Babita.