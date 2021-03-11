S Delhi: Twin shootings injure cop, BSES worker

New Delhi: Two separate shootings rocked the Capital city on Wednesday, in which a Delhi Police constable and a contractual employee of the city's electricity provider BSES were injured in South Delhi.



Police said on Wednesday while Constable Naveen of Defence Colony police station was shot at while he was patrolling and spotted a bike without a number plate and started chasing it.

The policeman was coming from BRT towards the police station when he spotted the suspect vehicle. "Ct Manish almost nabbed the suspect pillion rider, the suspect took out a country-made firearm and shot and injured the constable," police said.

When they tried to escape after injuring the Naveen, constable Manish entered the service road and immediately hit them with his motorcycle. Both the suspects fell and were subsequently overpowered. The accused were identified as Dharmender and Navdeep. Naveen sustained an injury on his thigh, was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and is now out of danger.

Officials said Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava is likely to visit him in the evening. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they came to the Defence Colony area with the intention to commit a snatching or a robbery, the police added.

Meanwhile, in the second incident, a contractual employee working with BSES as a driver was shot in the Andrews Ganj area. Police said a PCR call was received that near the electricity grid at Andrews Ganj a motorcycle rider had shot a person who was present in a car.

Later, the injured victim was identified as Bhimraj (45). He was working in BSES as a contractual driver and who sustained a single bullet injury in his neck. The injured was shifted to AIIMS. "Prima facie, the motive appears to be enmity," one official said.