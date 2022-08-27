S Delhi: Man stabs wife multiple times over family issues

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times over a family dispute in South Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, the police said on Friday. The victim, who is a 29-year-old woman, has received multiple stab injuries over the middle abdomen, left breast, left arm and left elbow. She has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre, the police official said.



The accused husband identified as Boby has been arrested, they said. DCP South Benita Mary Jaiker said that the police received a PCR call on August 25 at about 3 pm by an injured woman.

A police team rushed on the spot and the injured lady was taken to AIIMS trauma centre where she was admitted. She has received stab injuries in the body part of the middle abdomen, left breast, left arm and left elbow. During the initial investigation, it has surfaced that a family dispute was going on between husband and wife for a long time, as a result of which, the injured lady started residing separately for the last 3 months with her parents at Chhatarpur.

On Thursday evening, the injured woman came to meet her children at Dakshinpuri where Boby was found drunk and he stabbed her and ran away from the spot, said Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP South.

"The injured lady got married to Boby about 11 years back. The accused worked as a sofa repairer. They have two children. Boby is a habitual drinker. He wanted his wife to pay attention to him but she was ignoring him," DCP further said.

The accused has been traced and apprehended from Central market in a drunken condition. We have registered a case under Section 307 IPC ( Attempt to murder) at Dakshinpuri police station. Further investigation is underway, the official added.