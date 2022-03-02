S Delhi liquor vend facing protests to get security

New Delhi: The city police has assured the Delhi High Court that adequate security would be provided to a liquor vend and its employees for ingress and egress to the outlet and no interference would be caused by protestors in its functioning.

The submissions were made by the police during the hearing on a petition by owner of a liquor vend who sought direction to the authorities to take adequate steps so that the petitioner could run his outlet without any hindrance from protestors sitting outside the outlet and damaging its premises. Justice V Kameswar Rao noted the submissions of the police and disposed of the petition, saying no further orders are called for. "It is clarified that this order will, however, be subject to the continued validity of the liquor license in favour of the petitioner," the court said.

The Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and advocate Arun Panwar, representing the State and Delhi Police, gave an assurance that the SHO concerned of the area will ensure adequate security is provided to the petitioner and its employees for ingress and egress to the liquor vend.