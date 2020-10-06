Rural hotspots show downward trend of cases in Gurugram

gurugram: Among the city's worst-affected regions, Sohna and Pataudi in Gurugram have now started showing signs of decreased new COVID-19 infections with the district now reporting over 250 daily cases for the last 36 days.



Even when the district was reporting north of 350 cases daily in the second week of September, cases in these rural pockets were low.

These two areas are reporting an average of 100 to 120 cases in a week, compared to 720 cases in urban Gurugram.

Gurugram.

In a major sigh of relief for health officials, in the last week, there have also been occasions when the number of COVID-19 cases registered from Sohna has been in the single digits.

digits.

The huge reduction in the number of cases from Sohna and Pataudi was reflected in the revised containment zone list by the Gurugram District Administration.

In the revised containment zones list, there are seven hotspots in Sohna while there are none in Pataudi. However, there are 96 hotspot zones in urban Gurugram.

As COVID-19 cases began spreading to other areas in Gurugram from May onwards, a large number of patients were affected by the novel Coronavirus in Pataudi and Sohna.

Sohna.

From June to August, there have been more than a thousand cases each in Sohna and Pataudi. According to official data, of the more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Gurugram so far, Pataudi and Sohna have contributed to more than 3,200.

3,200.

"In the months of June and July, the COVID-19 situation in Sohna and Pataudi was not favorable. The month of September has improved. The situation in tackling COVID-19 is, however, dynamic and keeps on changing. Therefore, we cannot let our guard down and are ensuring that our three principles of testing, tracing and treatment are being followed with full commitment," said a senior health department official here.

here.