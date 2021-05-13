Running out of stock, Delhi to move most vax centres into schools

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi government continues sounding daily alarm bells for vaccines running out fast, authorities here have decided to move a majority of the vaccination centres in hospitals and dispensaries to makeshift centres created at Delhi government schools, which have earned praises from all quarters.



This comes even as the Delhi government on Wednesday started preparations to add 186 more government schools to the list of vaccination centres in the city and increase the capacity at each centre.

According to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Delhi government, all District Magistrates have been directed to allot 200 slots for vaccines at each centre every day instead of the current 150. Of the 186 more schools that have been added to the list of vaccination sites, a majority (27) are in the North-West District. And while the schools which are being run as vaccination centres continue receiving positive feedback, the health department has now directed that sites in other locations be also moved to these schools.

The order from the Delhi government to the DMs said, "Majority of the existing vacant Centres for 45+ age group in Delhi Govt. Hospitals and Delhi Govt. Dispensaries may be considered for shifting to the vaccination centres in the schools."

In addition to this, the district officials have been directed by the Delhi government to ensure that packed juice and lime juice are offered to all beneficiaries arriving for their vaccine shot.

This comes as AAP leader and MLA Atishi on Wednesday said that Delhi had run out of Covaxin stocks for those aged between 18 and 44 and will be shutting down more centres in the coming days unless stocks are replenished.

However, the ruling party leader said that the city had received 2.67 lakh doses of Covishield on Tuesday for those between 18 and 44.

"Around 16,000 Covaxin doses, which were available in the morning, were administered at 44 centres. These centres will also be shut after Wednesday evening," the AAP MLA said.

Atishi hoped that the central government would intervene and make Covaxin doses available for the 18-44 age category.

"Soon it will be time to give the second dose of Covaxin to beneficiaries in this category," she added.

There are 4.18 lakh Covishield doses (to last about 9 days) left for people in the 18-44 age group. Delhi currently has four days of Covaxin and three days of Covishield stock for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers.

A total of 41.64 lakh doses have been administered to beneficiaries across all categories in Delhi since the inoculation drive started on January 16, according to the bulletin.

Delhi has so far received 8.17 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers.