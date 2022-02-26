Ruckus in North MCD House over regularisation of sanitation staffers

New Delhi: North Delhi Municipal Corporation house session erupted in a ruckus after AAP leaders accused the BJP-led administration of not discussing matters related to the regularisation of Safai Karamcharis and disregarding their condition on Friday.



As per North MCD officials, the house session was disrupted after the short-term notice was not properly discussed. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh adjourned the session for a few minutes after AAP leader of Opposition Vikas Goel threatened a BJP councillor. Once the house session started again, the BJP leader asked the Mayor to take action against Goel for threatening him.

The agenda was enacted without debate thanks to the BJP leaders' well-thought-out politics, as per Goel. He said "The Safai Karamcharis have been waiting for regularisation for some 25 years. We had asked a short-term inquiry to encourage them to talk about regularisation. The mayor had also given his assent for the topic to be discussed. But, as usual, when it came time for discussion, the BJP seemed to avoid the topic time as well."

He added that AAP raised objections to several items on the agenda but BJP leaders continued to ignore them.

He added, "BJP has passed another resolution and has granted a contract to set up milk booths in 76 parks... under a single tender which has been given to a company in Gujarat at a monthly fee of only Rs 1,79,927. In this, the condition of increasing the rent by 5 percent per annum has also been waived.