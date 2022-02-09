Ruckus in House during EDMC budget discussion

New Delhi: Ruckus prevailed in the BJP-led EDMC House on Tuesday as members of opposition staged a protest over civic issues during the

proceedings. The House was convened to discuss and finalise the annual budget of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Some members from the AAP trooped to the Well of the House and raised slogans, while others held placards and protested. In a video, circulating on social media, a councillor can be seen standing in the Well and banging on the dais of the mayor from below, while another one held a placard bearing an allegation — 'Bhrast adhikariyon ko mayor ka sarankshan' (corrupt officials being shielded by mayor).

Soon after the incident, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemning the "undemocratic behaviour" of councillors of opposition in the special meeting, saying that they "behaved extremely rudely". He also asked the CM to "check" AAP councillors

behaviour.