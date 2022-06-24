RTV permits to be renewed for 3 months without DTC stand fee
New Delhi: Rapid transit vehicle (RTV) permits due for renewal will be processed for three months without demanding the outstanding DTC stand fee in view of the losses incurred by the operators during the Covid pandemic, according to an official order issued on Thursday.
The RTVs serve as an important component of last mile connectivity in the national Capital.
Their owners and unions had over the past few months made numerous appeals to the government to provide relief on the mandatory condition of paying DTC stand fee or composite fee for renewal of permit, citing the pandemic-induced lockdown.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Victim's body handed over to another family 'by mistake', say cops23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Rohini: 1 dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out at building23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
HC grants interim protection from arrest to couple in cheating case23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
10-yr-old boy dies in freak accident while enacting stunt video23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT
'Movement of files in govt depts to be done digitally by June-end'23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT