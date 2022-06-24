Millennium Post
Delhi

RTV permits to be renewed for 3 months without DTC stand fee

BY Team MP23 Jun 2022 7:39 PM GMT

New Delhi: Rapid transit vehicle (RTV) permits due for renewal will be processed for three months without demanding the outstanding DTC stand fee in view of the losses incurred by the operators during the Covid pandemic, according to an official order issued on Thursday.

The RTVs serve as an important component of last mile connectivity in the national Capital.

Their owners and unions had over the past few months made numerous appeals to the government to provide relief on the mandatory condition of paying DTC stand fee or composite fee for renewal of permit, citing the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Team MP

