RS clears Bill giving L-G more power in Delhi, Oppn walks out

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the bill giving primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government after high drama in the House that saw uproar by the opposition and a walkout by MPs of parties like the BJD, SP, AAP, Congress and the YSR-Congress.



The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" was passed by Lok Sabha on March 22.

The legislation was passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote on Wednesday. However, a division was sought by the opposition when the government moved the bill for consideration. During voting, 83 members were in favour while 45 opposed the bill. Just before the passage of the bill, the Congress too walked out along with other remaining opposition members.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar by opposition members who termed the bill as "unconstitutional" and demanded that it be sent to a Select Committee for scrutiny. The upper house also witnessed two brief adjournments.

Opposing the bill, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP government at the Centre has brought the bill as the party had lost the Delhi assembly elections twice. He said that by opposing the bill he was seeking "justice" for the two crore people of Delhi. Later, opposition members trooped into the well and started raising slogans against the government.

As the protesting members reached the well and House marshals arrived, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge warned that what happened in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday should not be repeated.

Moreover, TMC leaders, who were absent on Tuesday owing to the state polls, and had sought time to be a part of the discussions, dashed to Delhi on Wednesday to register their opposition against the legislation.

Replying to the debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy sought to dispel the concerns of the opposition members saying the amendments in the Act would create a sound government mechanism in the NCT of Delhi. He asserted there was no political angle and the amendments are on "technical" grounds.