'Rs 6,760 cr go missing from MCD's parking, conversion fee escrow a/c'

New Delhi: Alleging that the AAP unearthed a huge scam in the BJP-ruled MCD AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak on Sunday said, "Rs 6,800 crore was collected by way of parking and conversion fee escrow account over the few years. There is no sign of where the money went. Since 2012, the BJP-ruled MCD has spent only Rs 40 crore on parking, which implies there should be Rs 6,760 crore in the escrow account, but RTIs have revealed that there's only Rs 1.5 crore left in it. AAP demands an investigation into this scam and the culprits must be given the strictest possible punishment immediately."



He said that AAP demands an investigation into this scam. "It must be ascertained how

Rs 6,760 crore have vanished out of the MCD's treasury. Looking at the behaviour of BJP leaders for the past few years, I can claim with confidence that this money has reached their personal coffers. It is unfathomable that they've made a joke out of an escrow account like this and left a meagre sum of Rs 1.5 crore in it. We demand the L-G to take cognisance of the matter and get it investigated

immediately."

There's a concept of escrow accounts that is followed in the government revenue collection system. Such accounts are maintained to deposit tax collected from a particular source of revenue and are dedicated to be spent only on that particular source, he added.