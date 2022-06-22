Rs 5K fine on unregistered vehicles plying on city roads
New Delhi: The Delhi government has formulated SOPs for taking action against unregistered vehicles found plying on the city roads, in view of rising instances of automobiles being driven without a valid registration plate, said officials.
According to the SOPs, the first offence of an unregistered vehicle being found on Delhi's roads will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act while the second offence will elicit a fine of Rs 10,000, along with imprisonment of a term which may extend to one year. Similarly, non-display of registration mark will also attract the same fines as above, the officials said. According to an official, there were rising instances of vehicles being found plying on roads without a registration plate. "In some cases, it was found that vehicle owners were sticking sheets of paper with a registration number. The showrooms are supposed to release vehicles only with registration numbers. In cases where vehicles are being driven without a valid registration plate, even if they cause an accident, it would be impossible to trace them," he added.
