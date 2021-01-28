Rs 516 crore released for salaries of employees, pensioners: NrDMC Mayor

new delhi: North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday announced in the meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation House that the civic body has released Rs 516.67 crore for paying pending salaries of several employees and pensioners.



The move comes amid an ongoing strike by scores of civic employees of the three corporations demanding their due salaries.

"North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash today (Wednesday) announced in the meeting of the NrDMC House that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has released Rs 516.67 crore for paying pending salaries of several employees and pensioners," the mayor's office said in a statement.

He said that the corporation is making every effort to pay salaries to employees on time with its resources. Prakash said that the salaries of the sanitary workers for the months of October, November and December, amounting to Rs 228 crore; salaries of D category (other) employees month of September, amounting to Rs 43 crore; salaries of paramedical staff for the month of October-December (Rs 8.07 crore), have been released.