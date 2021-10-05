Rs 48 crore disbursed to over 6,800 students for higher education

New Delhi: The Delhi government's flagship programme for financial assistance to students for higher education has this year handed out Rs 48.14 crore in aid to around 6,820 students wishing to pursue education beyond the 12th standard.



Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over these cheques to the students under this "Merit-cum-Means" scheme, which has so far provided financial assistance to over 13,000 students in the last three years — disbursing around Rs 87 crore in educational aid.

To ensure that no student is deprived of higher education due to financial constraints, in the Academic Year 2017-18 the Directorate of Higher Education formulated a new scheme called "Merit-cum-Means Linked Financial Assistance Scheme" of 'Delhi Higher Education Aid Trust' to provide access to quality Higher Education to the students irrespective of their disadvantaged economical background.

While giving out the scholarship, Sisodia said, "It is the responsibility of the Delhi government that any student in Delhi who is talented and ready to work hard does not miss out on the opportunity to study. It is the responsibility of the Delhi government that any child who is progressing in the field of higher education should not stop his studies due to lack of money."

Moreover, the Deputy CM went on to advise the beneficiaries of the scholarship programme to be responsible and do their duty to their country by becoming good businessmen, officers, and teachers. He said the students can also start to think of becoming a "Desh ka Mentor" by mentoring govt school children on career paths - another programme of the government aimed at helping students realise their true

potential.

Sisodia said that unemployment is the biggest crisis the country is facing today and every year, 2.5 lakh children pass out of Delhi's government and private schools after passing 12th with not many jobs waiting for them - stressing the need to educate children on the importance of becoming job creators.

Among other financial assistance schemes for education, are ones that include a 100 per cent aid that is given to the children of ration cardholder families in the first category. In the second category, those students whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.50 lakh are covered and receive 50 per cent financial assistance.

And the third category includes those students whose annual family income is more than 2.50 lakhs but less than 6 lakhs, they receive financial assistance of 25 per cent provided the student secures at least 60 per cent marks in graduation to benefit under the scheme.