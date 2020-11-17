Rs 45 cr in penalties in last few days for violating COVID norms: Jain

New delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday asserted that stricter actions will be taken against people for not following COVID-19 safety norms in public, and said penalties worth Rs 45 crore have been imposed in the last several days for such violations.



Interacting with reporters, he said the problem is that many people are not feeling afraid of this virus at all.

Therefore they roam around without masks, many being asymptomatic cases, who then infect others, without even knowing, he said. "We have been taking action against safety norm violators and we will take stricter actions. In the last several days, about Rs 45 crore has been imposed as challans for not wearing masks, not following social distancing or violating other COVID-19 safety norms," he said.