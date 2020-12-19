Rs 2,500 cr MCD scam bigger than CWG corruption scandal, says CM

New Delhi: The day after Delhi's MLAs resolved to reject the Centre's farm laws, the Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Friday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the purported Rs 2,500 crore scam in BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi was bigger that the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam.



"This is a very painful event because we have gathered here today to discuss the biggest scam in the history of Delhi. The Rs 2,500 crore scam of the BJP is even bigger than the Commonwealth Games scam of the Congress, Kejriwal said, addressing the special session of the Delhi Assembly.

The Assembly passed with voice vote a resolution for CBI probe into financial mismanagement and the alleged scam of Rs 2,500 crore in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

"The amount of Rs 2,500 crore could have been used to pay salaries of sanitation workers, doctors and other employees of the corporations. It could have been used to ready 12,500 mohalla clinics or 7,500-bed hospitals," Kejriwal said.

He asked the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to push for a CBI probe into the alleged scam.

Rejecting the charges, BJP's Bidhuri said the allegations of scam against the MCDs were "baseless". He also offered to resign if the allegations were found to be true by any independent probe agency.

The chief minister retorted, "You have claimed that you would resign if the scam proves to be true, then why don't you let the CBI probe it? When we demanded CBI investigation into the matter, they arrested those who demanded the investigation rather than those who committed the theft."

He said when AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi tried to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal with the demand of CBI probe into the "scam", they were stopped by the police.

Citing the BJP's demand of payment of Rs 13,000 crore dues to the MCDs, the AAP supremo said courts have also said that all dues have been paid.

"BJP's 15-year black era' in the MCDs is going to

end. I sincerely hope that 2 crore people of Delhi will end this black era in the upcoming municipal corporation elections," Kejriwal said.

The second day of the Delhi Assembly's special session on Friday started with noisy scenes, as the ruling AAP MLAs demanded a CBI inquiry into the Rs 2,500 crore scam.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the House for 15 minutes as the ruling party MLAs continued to wave placards and raise slogans despite his attempt to bring order and continue the proceedings.

BJP MLA OP Sharma staged a walkout when he was not allowed to speak during the Assembly session.