Rs 243 crore budget earmarked to revamp Gurugram Civil Hospital

Gurugram: A budget of Rs 243 crore has been earmarked for the revamping of the Gurugram Civil Hospital near the Sadar area that has been out of use from February 2019.



If all goes according to the plan the construction activities will begin from the month-end to the early weeks of February. "All the formalities regarding the planning and awarding of tenders are being done and we hope that the construction activities at the Gurugram Civil Hospital will begin from the last week of January," said Dr. JS Punia Chief Medical Officer of the District Health Department.

According to the plan, the revamped government hospital will have eight floors and have over 500 beds for the patients which will be an increase from 200 beds it possessed earlier.

The new and the revamped hospital will have facilities like dialysis unit and the burn wards, the services that are not available as of now in the government hospitals of Gurugram.

Situated in the Sadar area the Gurugram Civil hospital that was built in 1975 was vacated after it was declared unfit and unsafe for usage. All the process of revamping the building adopted by the state government had failed.

As of now, public health care facilities are being provided in Sector-10. Even though the government department claims that all the services are available in the Sector-10 hospital, the patients do not seem to be impressed by the claims.

Moreover, the patients have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the huge distance they have to cover to go to the hospital. Based on RTI information filed by social activist Mohit Khatana, there have been 1694 patients that have been referred to AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital in 2019.

Lack of major medical facilities has resulted in patients from Gurugram government hospital being referred to the public hospitals for long.

The year 2019 however witnessed slightly the number of patients being sent to AIIMS and Safdarjung for

treatment.