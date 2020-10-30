Rs 2 cr bribe remark: Kapil Mishra tenders unconditional apology to Satyendar Jain

New delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday withdrew the defamation case against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for making corruption allegations against him after the latter tendered an unconditional apology saying his statements were "politically motivated and wrong" and the same shall not be repeated again.



Mishra submitted before the Special MP/MLA court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja that he is ready to tender an unconditional apology to the complainant, who in turn said that "in case the complainant gives his statement before the court, he is ready to withdraw the present complaint".

"I am the accused in the present case. I state that the statements made by me against the complainant were politically motivated and wrong. I tender my unconditional apology to the complainant and the same will never be repeated," Mishra told the court, which subsequently disposed of the case.

Jain had slapped a defamation case against Mishra, then- AAP leader, in 2017 after the BJP leader, at a press conference, wrongly accused Jain of handing over a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jain had also submitted the extracts of Mishra's allegations in various newspapers to the court.

Speaking after the developments in court, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Mishra's political motivations had now been exposed. He said the accusations made were extremely offensive which left him completely distressed. Mishra's remarks had come soon after he was expelled from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the whole incident proves that the BJP was behind the comments of Mishra. He also said that if Mishra does not apologise through his social media handles as he has assured the court, then he will be sent to jail.