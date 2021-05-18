Rs 1L reward for info about Sushil Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday announced a reward of Rs one lakh for providing information related to wrestler Sushil Kumar. He was wanted for his alleged role in the murder case of another wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium in Northwest Delhi.



Sources in Delhi Police confirmed the development and said they are searching for Kumar and his associates. Meanwhile, Rs 50,000 reward was announced on the arrest of Ajay Bakkarwala. He is also one of the accused in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana. The move came after non-bailable warrants were issued against two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his six associates.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against two-time Olympic medalist. The wrestler who died was 23-year-old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Police have already recorded the statements of the victims of the brawl. The clash took place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, they said. Kumar, who has been named in the FIR in this case, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him.

According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. One accused identified as Prince Dalal was apprehended in this case, along with one double-barrel gun, said police.