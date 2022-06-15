Rs 1.46 crore sanctioned for lifts at 3 foot overbridges in East Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 1.46 crore for the installation and operation of lifts at three foot overbridges (FOBs) in East Delhi, according to an official order. The work will be executed by the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD).



PWD officials said that these lifts will be installed at FOBs in Vishwas Nagar, Ramprastha and Hasanpur Depot — all in east Delhi. An amount of Rs 48.87 lakh has been sanctioned for the installation and commissioning of each lift.

Officials said that these elevators will have a capacity to ferry 13 passengers in one go.

The PWD issued the orders in this regard last week.

"In pursuance of the proposal of executive engineer, northeast division and Shahdara electrical division, I am directed to convey administrative approval and expenditure sanction of superintending engineer (Shahdara) for carrying out the work 'supplying, installation, testing and commissioning of 13 passenger machine room lift at Vishwas Nagar FOB, Delhi' for an estimated cost of Rs 48,87,696 lakh," the order said.

Similar orders were issued by the PWD last week for installation of lifts at Ramprastha and Hasanpur Depot also.

The orders added that no escalation in cost or additional amount will be allowed in any case. It also stated that a completion report will have to be submitted to the department after the project is completed.