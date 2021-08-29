Rs 139 crore sanctioned for Delhi govt's cloud-based HIMS project

New Delhi: The Delhi government has sanctioned over Rs 139 crore for its ambitious HIMS project which will bring all hospitals of the national Capital on one platform and ensure that patients don't have to stand in queues for appointments, an official statement said on Saturday.



After its implementation, Delhi will become the only state in the country to have a cloud-based health management system, the statement claimed.

At present, such a system is available in some developed countries, including Sweden and Germany. Referring to the project at an event on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Health Information Management System project has been awarded to M/s NEC Corporation India Private Limited, a multinational corporation that will be looking after the whole platform.

"All the hospitals of Delhi are being connected to HIMS. All the medical services will be brought under one platform, through the HIMS portal. It will help us know how many beds are vacant in a hospital, the status of medicine stocks and staffers, number of ventilators and any other information about the medical infrastructure will be available on the HIMS platform. "One wouldn't need to stand in queues in hospitals anymore, you will be able to get appointments on the phone itself and go as per your convenience," he said.

The statement said the Delhi government is trying to implement HIMS in all government hospitals of Delhi as soon as possible and private hospitals will also be connected in a phased manner. According to the official statement, the government is working on a war footing to implement the project, for which the tender has been awarded.

A budget of Rs 139,80,24,436 has been sanctioned by the Delhi Cabinet for the project, the statement said This ambitious healthcare transformation initiative aims to encompass all facilities under the ambit of the Delhi government.