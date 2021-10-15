Rs 1.2K cr missing from North MCD employees' GPF: AAP targets BJP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had only deposited Rs 28 crore of the purported Rs 1,232 crore worth of GPF accumulated since 2014 of their employees.



The party accused the BJP-ruled MCD of not giving GPF to many employees even after they had retired. Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday asked the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta where the remaining Rs 1,200 crore is.

Bharadwaj addressed the matter on Thursday during a press conference at AAPs headquarters. He said that "Whether private or government, the GPF of every employee is deducted. In this, one part is deducted from the salary of the employee and the other part has to be deposited by the employer. For an employee, there is a high expectation regarding the GPF corpus at the time of retirement. The employee thinks that after retiring, with GPF money, I will marry children, build a house, invest money in business and do other big things in life, which I have not been able to do while in the job."

The AAP said that the North MCD had in an official answer to the Leader of the Opposition said that employees are owed Rs 1,232.45 crore in GPF. However, Bharadwaj continued, "Surprisingly, no money has been deposited in this account since 2014. Money is being deducted from the salary of the employees, but is not being deposited... Everyone knows BJP is packing their bags because they will be kicked out of MCD, but they should have the decency to tell the next party that will come in power how that money will be brought back."