Rs 1.26 crore for hybrid hearings in dist courts

New Delhi: The Delhi government has sanctioned over Rs 1.26 crore for consultancy services to design and upgrade computer networks for hybrid hearings in seven districts court in the national Capital.

In an order issued earlier this month, the Public Works Department sanctioned the expenditure for the work of consultancy services for the up-gradation of LAN (local area network) and AV (audio visual) system for hybrid hearings in the district courts.

According to the PWD, the sanctioned money will also be used to design and upgrade the internal networking and procurement of routers, switches, desktops and other IT equipment in 804 courtrooms located in seven district court complexes of Delhi. The total money allocated for the project is Rs 1,26,62,875.

This comes as the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The PWD informed that the tender in this regard will be processed by way of e-tendering only, and it must be ensured that all payments to contractors are made through electronic fund transfer.