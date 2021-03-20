Rs 1.24 crore penalty imposed by UP RERA on eleven promoters

new delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has now imposed penalties worth Rs 1.24 crore on 11 promoters for non-compliance of its orders.



The promoters against whom the penalties have been imposed are – Supertech Ltd, Mahagun India Pvt. Ltd, Nivas Promoters Pvt. Ltd, Sare Saamag Realty Pvt. Ltd, Newtech Promoters and Developers Pvt. Ltd, Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd, T.G.B. Realty Pvt. Ltd, I.V.R. Prime Developers Pvt. Ltd, La Residentia Developers Pvt. Ltd, Logix Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd and Logix City Developers Pvt. Ltd.

The UP RERA in its 59th meeting decided to impose penalties under Section 63 of RERA.

The Authority has directed these promoters to ensure compliance of its orders and deposit the amount of penalty within a month, failing which the amount of penalty shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

In addition to the UP RERA in this meeting, also decided to revoke the registration of Ansal API with respect to the work on Ansal API Pocket 4 Sec O Sushant Golf City project on various grounds of irregularities and offences.

In their report, they cited irregularities committed in the sale of units under the project. They said money was collected from the allottees without first obtaining a sanctioned map of the project which is proof of fraudulent trading practice.

"No work has been done by the promoter over the previous 9 years, that is since the year 2011. The promoter has diverted an amount of Rs 16.03 crore collected from the allottees of the project," they added.

They also said that the necessary compliances including the QPR of the project were not done on the website of the Authority and the promoter had not complied with the orders passed by the benches of the Authority on the complaints of the allottees.