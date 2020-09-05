Rs 12.06 cr released to 6 Delhi University colleges, says govt

new delhi: The Delhi government has said it has released Rs 12.06 crore to six Delhi University colleges fully funded by it. However, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has been alleging that the grants released to the 12 colleges fully funded by the city government have been inadequate.



"The Delhi government had released grants in aid for paying salaries in three installments (final installment for the financial year 2019-2020 towards salaries from January to March), and two for financial year 2020-21.

On release of each of these installments, it was brought to the notice of the Delhi government that the grants sanctioned were highly inadequate and not enough to cover salaries for the said periods," the DUTA had said. It had also said that the colleges have not received any grant-in-aid for the month of June, July or August.

However, according to the data shared by the Delhi government, Rs 1.95 crore was released to Maharaja Agrasen College, Rs 2.70 crore to Acharya Narendra Dev College, Rs 1.49 crore to Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Rs 1.80 crore to Bhaskaracharya College, Rs 1.64 crore to Shahee Rajguru College and Rs 2.48 crore to BR Ambedkar College.

The Delhi University and the AAP dispensation have been locked in a tussle over the formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges fully or partially funded by the government.

In a statement released last month, the varsity had said the governing bodies of 12 colleges have been formed in accordance with the DU rules.